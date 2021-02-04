First True Carbon Fiber, Full Suspension Shoe From Hann Shoes Launches On Kickstarter
The Hann Shoes company aims to raise $25,000 to bring a new revolutionary carbon fiber full suspension shoe to the widespread consumer market.
VALPARAISO, Ind., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Hann Shoes launched on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter. We're offering a once in a lifetime pricing of $99 for the Early-Bird special, Hann Shoes is the first innovative design that incorporates what other companies have tried to do: carbon fiber technology, lab-proven energy return system, anatomic fit and up to 2x shoe life all with an incredibly intuitive gait and feel.
The Hann Shoes carbon fiber ellipses act as storage cells that store energy from ground contact and return energy to the wearer. This creates a trampoline-like effect, giving you a forward boost of energy with every step.
"...After years of developing this patented technology to provide a fatigue-reducing pain-free running experience, we can't wait to share it with the Kickstarter community and have them help nurture this unique technology with us." - Lenn Hann.
Hann Shoe reduces the energy needed to supply your every move. This allows the wearer to increase their performance by reducing the overall systemic oxygen consumption throughout the duration of the workout.
Specs/Technology/Value prop section:
- Up to double the lifespan of foam running shoes
- Carbon Fiber Suspension - The ellipses compress and expand with the movement of the wearer. They're constantly working to relieve the wearer's muscle tension, whether they're standing or moving.
- Leaving Foam Behind - Our design is created for a smooth and comfortable experience while you're floating on the carbon fiber suspension.
- Forefoot hinge - The ellipses act as cells that store energy upon compression, and the hinge allows the cell to return energy to the wearer in the second half of the stride.
- Wide toe box - Designed and carefully crafted to fit the shape of our feet, along with a proper support that is ideal for all wearer's.
You can support Hann Shoes on their Kickstarter page now; starting at $99 for the Early-Bird adopters. Hanns Shoes are available for customers worldwide.
