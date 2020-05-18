First United Responds to Driver's False and Misleading Statements

OAKLAND, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) ("First United" or the "Company"), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today issued the below statement in response to Driver Management Company LLC's ("Driver") press release filed on May 15, 2020:

Given the breadth of Driver's misrepresentations, which were stated as fact in its press release dated Friday, May 15, we will not respond to each of them individually, but we will simply state the following: First United did not instigate, direct or control the investigation into Driver's acquisition of the Company's shares, nor did any of First United's executives use their positions or relationships with trade associations to influence the investigation. To suggest otherwise is factually incorrect. Driver should have been aware of the relevant regulations and complied with them before making its investment in First United. Any failure to comply with Maryland law should not be "mind-boggling" or "bizarre" to Driver and is the sole responsibility and fault of Driver and no one else.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

VOTE FOR FIRST UNITED'S NOMINEES ON THE BLUE PROXY CARD TODAY

If you have already voted a WHITE proxy card, you may revoke that vote by voting the enclosed BLUE proxy card today.

If you have any questions or require any assistance with respect to voting your shares, please contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC:

509 Madison Avenue, Suite 1206

New York, NY 10022

Toll Free: (800) 662-5200

E-mail: [email protected]

Shareholder Contact

Morrow Sodali LLC

Mike Verrechia/Bill Dooley

(800) 662-5200

[email protected]

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Brian Schaffer / Josh Clarkson / Kristen Duarte

(646) 818-9229 / (646) 818-9259 / (646) 818-9074

[email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers, and two statutory trusts that were used as financing vehicles. The Bank has four wholly-owned subsidiaries: OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia finance company; OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland finance company; First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust that holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure; and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland company that likewise holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership; a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") entitled "Risk Factors".

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

First United, its directors and certain of its executive officers will be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from First United's shareholders in connection with the Annual Meeting. First United has filed a definitive proxy statement and a BLUE proxy card with the SEC in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from First United shareholders. SHAREHOLDERS OF FIRST UNITED ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING BLUE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the definitive proxy statement and other materials filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders can obtain the definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents filed by First United with the SEC at no charge at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Copies are also available at no charge at First United's website at http://investors.mybank.com/.

SOURCE First United Corporation

Related Links

https://mybank.com

