First Vanadium Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: FVANF) (TSXV: FVAN), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, focused on gold and vanadium, today announced that Paul Cowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th.

DATE: December 9th, 2020

TIME: 9am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Nov 30, 2020 : Drilling Identifies Gold System Stretching 1.4km at its Gold Target on the Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada ; Drilling Ongoing

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has pivoted to its gold opportunity on the Carlin Vanadium-Gold Project located 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada on the Carlin Gold Trend. From the Company's first hole announced in early November 2020 in the gold target, it has identified a large-scale Carlin-type gold system, led by renowned mine finder, Dave Mathewson. Vector drilling is now underway. The same property also hosts North America's largest primary vanadium resource.

