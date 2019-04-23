First Varian Halcyon Treatments in Kenya Begin at Nairobi West Hospital

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that The Nairobi West Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya is the first clinic in the country and in West, Central, and East Africa to begin treating cancer patients using the Halcyon™ radiotherapy system. The Halcyon system simplifies and enhances virtually every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), including improved patient comfort and shortening the time from installation to first-treatment without sacrificing quality. The system is well suited to treat a majority of cancer patients, offering advanced treatments for lung, prostate, breast, head & neck, and many other forms of cancer.

The Halcyon system features a streamlined workflow that only requires nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies thereby reducing the total treatment time. To assist in the reduction of time and construction costs from installation to first patient treatment, Halcyon offers expedited commissioning, requires less shielding than traditional systems, can fit in the majority of existing small vaults, and can be installed in two weeks or less.

"The installation and treatments on the Halcyon system is a major achievement for patients and cancer care delivery in Kenya and in the region," said Sukhmeet Sandhu, chief executive officer, The Nairobi West Hospital. "The streamlined workflow and the advanced capabilities of the Halcyon system will have a positive impact on the increased number of cancer patients we can treat every year."

"At Varian we believe that by increasing access to advanced cancer care we can move closer to achieving a world without fear of cancer," said Jean-Luc Devleeschauwer, president, Varian Oncology Systems EMEIA. "We are proud of our collaboration with The Nairobi West Hospital on the installation of the Halcyon system. The whole process from our first meeting, to treatment room construction, to installation and staff training, only took nine months. I commend the Nairobi West Hospital and Varian teams for quickly bringing this advanced treatment capability to cancer patients in Kenya and the region."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

