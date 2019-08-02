First Vet to Prove CBD Efficacy in Dogs Tapped for Chief Role at ElleVet Sciences

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first veterinarian to prove the effectiveness of CBD for dogs has been named Chief Medical Officer of ElleVet Sciences. Dr. Joseph Wakshlag, DVM, Ph.D., DACVN, DACVSMR, joins ElleVet Sciences August 1.

Joseph J. Wakshlag, DVM, PhD, DACVN, DACVSMR, is a Professor of Nutrition and Sports Medicine at Cornell University School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Wakshlag is currently available for interviews to discuss the science and future of CBD for pets, in addition to his clinical trials.

Dr. Wakshlag is well-known in the veterinary medicine community as the first doctor to conduct a pharmacokinetic and safety study in dogs and an efficacy clinical trial using CBD on dogs with osteoarthritis that demonstrated the efficacy of hemp-based CBD. Dr. Wakshlag authored the first peer-reviewed published paper in the use of hemp CBD in dogs, based on this research.

"Dr. Wakshlag will lead our science-driven mission to prove the dramatic benefits of our proprietary hemp CBD product line in a range of medical conditions seen in dogs and cats," says Dr. Michael Williams, Ph.D., Chairman of ElleVet Sciences. "We welcome his strategic insight and deep knowledge of veterinary medicine, as the foremost expert in hemp CBD research for companion animals."

The clinical trial was completed on dogs with osteoarthritis and the results confirmed more than 80% of dogs had significant improvement. These results have since been confirmed in the thousands of dogs across the country who benefit from ElleVet products every day.

"I am pleased to be joining a company so committed to science and research," says Dr. Wakshlag. "I look forward to a long and productive relationship as Chief Medical Officer at ElleVet and continuing to explore new areas in CBD research to address areas of unmet need in veterinary medicine."

In addition to the groundbreaking pharmacokinetic, safety and efficacy clinical study on dogs with osteoarthritis in 2017, Dr. Wakshlag and ElleVet are currently conducting additional clinical trials to demonstrate efficacy of ElleVet hemp CBD in other important medical conditions. These include seizure, oncology, acute pain, and atopic dermatitis, with further trials planned over the next 12-18 months.

