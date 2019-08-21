First Washington Realty Acquires Fairmont Shopping Center
Aug 21, 2019, 13:58 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Washington Realty, a national real estate investment and management company, today announced the acquisition of Fairmont Shopping Center located in Pacifica, California. The Property sits at the key highly trafficked intersection of Hickey Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard, along the I-35 in the San Francisco metropolitan area. Fairmont Shopping Center contains 102,982 square feet of prime community-serving retail space and features two high performing anchor tenants, Safeway and Rite Aid. The submarket benefits from exceedingly high barriers to entry, a growing population base and low retail per capita in the immediate trade area.
First Washington Realty (FWR) is a fully integrated, national real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the ownership of convenience, necessity and experience-oriented retail real estate.
FWR currently owns 103 shopping centers with a value of over $5.5 billion located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Our centers contain approximately 13.8 million square feet with approximately 2,500 tenants. The Company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.firstwash.com.
