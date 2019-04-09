First Washington Realty Acquires Prairie Village Shopping Center
First Washington Realty purchases prime grocery anchored shopping center in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan Area.
Apr 09, 2019, 14:13 ET
BETHESDA, Md., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BETHESDA, MD–based First Washington Realty, a national real estate investment and management company, today announced the acquisition of Prairie Village Shopping Center, a 78,313 square foot community shopping center located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The Property has long been a cornerstone of the thriving Minneapolis market and is anchored by the region's top specialty grocery store, Kowalski's, along with a terrific mix of national, regional and local merchants. Effective immediately, the asset will be rebranded and named Eden Prairie Village Shopping Center as a tribute to the vibrant community that has long embraced and frequented the property.
"We believe Eden Prairie Village Shopping Center is a generational asset in one of the most desirable suburbs of Minneapolis. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to purchase this wonderful center on an off market basis. We look forward to growing our presence in the Twin Cities and managing this special community asset for years to come," stated Alex Nyhan, Co-President and Managing Director of First Washington Realty. Eden Prairie Village Shopping Center is currently 98.4% leased and represents First Washington Realty's third property in the Twin Cities.
First Washington Realty (FWR) is a fully integrated, national real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the ownership of convenience, necessity and experience-oriented retail real estate.
FWR currently owns 97 shopping centers with a value of over $4.9 billion located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Our centers contain approximately 12.9 million square feet with approximately 2,400 tenants. The Company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.firstwash.com.
Contact:
Alex Nyhan
First Washington Realty
301-907-7800
SOURCE First Washington Realty
