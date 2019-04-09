First Washington Realty Acquires Prairie Village Shopping Center

"We believe Eden Prairie Village Shopping Center is a generational asset in one of the most desirable suburbs of Minneapolis. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to purchase this wonderful center on an off market basis. We look forward to growing our presence in the Twin Cities and managing this special community asset for years to come," stated Alex Nyhan, Co-President and Managing Director of First Washington Realty. Eden Prairie Village Shopping Center is currently 98.4% leased and represents First Washington Realty's third property in the Twin Cities.

First Washington Realty (FWR) is a fully integrated, national real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the ownership of convenience, necessity and experience-oriented retail real estate.



FWR currently owns 97 shopping centers with a value of over $4.9 billion located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Our centers contain approximately 12.9 million square feet with approximately 2,400 tenants. The Company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.firstwash.com.

Contact:

Alex Nyhan

First Washington Realty

301-907-7800

SOURCE First Washington Realty

Related Links

https://www.firstwash.com

