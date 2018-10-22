First Wave℠ Innovation Lab at Delta Faucet Company Introduces Glass Rinser for Increased Kitchen Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Wave℠ Innovation Lab at Delta Faucet Company is introducing the Glass Rinser, an innovation familiar to bars and restaurants, reimagined for residential homes. The Glass Rinser is the brainchild and first product of First Wave Innovation Lab, a collection of engineers, innovators and explorers whose sole purpose is to ideate and unveil revolutionary products in the world of faucets, showers and related products that change the way people think about water.

"The Glass Rinser is a perfect example of what our Innovation Lab can accomplish, taking a product with longstanding commercial value and reimagining it for use in home kitchens," said Missi Tate, senior marketing manager at Delta Faucet Company. "Our market research showed us that customers were interested in a solution to more efficiently and effectively rinse items at the kitchen sink, so we decided to make that concept a reality."

The result is a product that functions much like the one at any local coffee shop but is designed to work in home kitchens. Additional features and benefits include:

Versatile and convenient : The First Wave℠ Glass Rinser is simple to use. The rinsing spray is center-positioned to clean out a variety of drinking vessels, such as baby or water bottles, smoothie containers and glasses of all sizes. You push downward. Water jets upward.

: The First Wave℠ Glass Rinser is simple to use. The rinsing spray is center-positioned to clean out a variety of drinking vessels, such as baby or water bottles, smoothie containers and glasses of all sizes. You push downward. Water jets upward. Powerful, yet sleek: The powerful spray rinses away residue and dust. The low-profile nature ensures it will not disrupt the overall design of the sink area.

The powerful spray rinses away residue and dust. The low-profile nature ensures it will not disrupt the overall design of the sink area. Effective and simple to install: The rinser is easily installed on sinks alongside any new or existing faucet. The design allows water to funnel directly into the sink with no concern about making a mess.

To test these features before mass-producing the Glass Rinser, First Wave Innovation Lab is utilizing Indiegogo's Enterprise Services, which enables established companies to accelerate innovation by engaging directly with Indiegogo's global community of more than 10 million users. The Indiegogo users are early advocates and market validators for soon-to-launch products, suggesting improvements and ensuring their success.

"We're excited to partner with Delta Faucet and its new brand, First Wave, to bring new and innovative products to market," says Gwen Nguyen, Vice President of Indiegogo Enterprise Services. "The launch of the Innovation Lab at Delta Faucet is another great example of large companies taking a lean, startup approach to testing and validating innovation. Indiegogo and its global community of early adopters are thrilled to be part of this transformation at First Wave."

Exclusive pre-offers for the Glass Rinser will be available for a discounted price starting October 22 and through November 19. Following the Indiegogo campaign, the First Wave team will evaluate interest in the Glass Rinser and determine a production strategy.

Learn more about the First Wave℠ Innovation Lab at Delta Faucet Company, and check out the Glass Rinser on Indiegogo today.

About First Wave℠ Innovation Lab

First Wave Innovation Lab is a collection of engineers, innovators and explorers whose sole purpose is to ideate and unveil revolutionary products that change and enhance the way people interact with water. Creating new products based on consumer demand, the team of trailblazers is committed to cutting edge, functional innovation, exclusively for Delta Faucet Company. Learn more at www.firstwavelab.com .

About Delta Faucet Company

Founded by Masco Corporation in 1954 with the introduction of the single-handle faucet, Delta Faucet Company is proud to be America's faucet innovation leader, featuring Delta®, Brizo® and Peerless® products. A WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Delta Faucet is a global organization that offers kitchen faucets, bath faucets, shower heads, shower systems, toilets and related accessories, selling products in more than 53 countries. For more information, visit www.deltafaucet.com.

About Indiegogo

Indiegogo is the place for entrepreneurial projects to move quickly from concept to market, amplified by a community of backers who believe the world benefits when every idea gets an equal shot at success. Indiegogo empowers people around the world to fund what matters to them. As the world's first crowdfunding platform, campaigns have launched from almost every country around the world with millions of dollars being distributed every week due to contributions made by the Indiegogo community. At its core, Indiegogo is the equal opportunity platform dedicated to democratizing the way people raise funds for any project –creative, entrepreneurial or cause-related. The company was launched in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information, visit Indiegogo.com and follow us at Twitter.com/indiegogo and Facebook.com/indiegogo.

SOURCE First Wave Innovation Lab

