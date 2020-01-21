First Wave(SM) Innovation Lab Simplifies Kitchen and Bath Design with New Product Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Wave, the design innovation lab at Delta Faucet Company, will unveil the latest selection of kitchen and bath innovations at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) on January 21 - 23 in Las Vegas (Booth #N1933). The brand continues to build upon its transformative lineup of products, from voice-enabled faucets to camouflage-patterned showerheads.

"As a team dedicated to dreaming up new innovations, the First Wave team is constantly seeking ways to change the way consumers think about water," said Missi Tate, senior marketing manager at Delta Faucet Company. "The products introduced at KBIS this year are both forward-thinking and functional, offering everyday solutions in the kitchen and bath."

First Wave innovations on display include:

Hydrographic Printed Showerheads: Available in Urban Camouflage and Woodland Camouflage patterns, Hydrographic Printed Shower Heads add a touch of adventure to any shower set-up. Complete with three powerful spray settings - a full body spray, invigorating spa spray and shampoo rinsing with massage spray - the new collection installs in just minutes. Touch-Clean ® spray holes allow users to quickly and easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with a touch of a finger, so there is no need to soak or use chemical cleaners. All models are WaterSense ® labeled and flow at a rate of 1.75 gallons per minute (gpm), providing 20 percent water savings when compared to the industry standard.

For additional product information, visit www.firstwavelab.com.

About First Wave℠ Innovation Lab

First Wave Innovation Lab is a collection of engineers, innovators and explorers whose sole purpose is to ideate and unveil revolutionary products that change and enhance the way people interact with water. Creating new products based on consumer demand, this team of trailblazers is committed to cutting edge, functional innovation, exclusively for Delta Faucet Company. Learn more at www.firstwavelab.com .

About Delta Faucet Company

Founded by Masco Corporation in 1954 with the introduction of the single-handle faucet, Delta Faucet Company is proud to be America's faucet innovation leader, featuring Delta®, Brizo® and Peerless® products. A WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Delta Faucet is a global organization that offers kitchen faucets, bath faucets, shower heads, shower systems, toilets and related accessories, selling products in more than 53 countries. For more information, visit www.deltafaucet.com.

