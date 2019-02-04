First3Years Presents Baby Day™

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First3Years, a Texas-based nonprofit whose mission is to educate, advocate, and collaborate to advance the healthy development of infants and toddlers, will be hosting the first ever Baby Day™. Baby Day, taking place on February 8, 2019, will celebrate the first three years of a child's life, acknowledging this incredible period of growth and brain development in infants and toddlers.

"Baby Day is the opportunity for us to emphasize and bring attention to the critical period of growth that infants and toddlers undergo in their first three years of life," said First3Years Board Chair, Hilary Lynch. "It's a chance for us to highlight how impactful everyday interactions are to this development and showcase the rewards of supporting young children, their caretakers, and the communities that play a role in their education."

On Baby Day, First3Years will welcome more than 1,500 families across the State to celebrate and delight in how incredible the first three years of life are for laying a strong foundation for brain development, learning, and social-emotional well-being. A key partner of Baby Day is museums. We'll be hosting Baby Day at:

Children's Museum of Houston (Houston)

Perot Museum of Nature and Science ( Dallas )

) Botanical Research Institute of Texas ( Fort Worth ) – Mayor Betsy Price to welcome families

( ) – Mayor to welcome families McKenna Children's Museum ( New Braunfels )

) Thinkery ( Austin )

Working with community partners such as Yoga n da Hood and UTDallas' Center for Children and families, First3Years has created a day designed for bonding and meaningful play for babies, toddlers, and their parents. Baby Day is part of a larger movement to bring increased awareness and resources to the first three years of a child's life when investments have been shown to have the greatest social return, and early brains are wired for learning. Families will be invited to continue their engagement throughout the year through the Baby Day website which features additional interactive learning activities, videos, and developmental science that parents can use in their daily play with the baby. For more information, please visit https://babyday.us/special-events.

ABOUT FIRST3YEARS

First3Years is a statewide non-profit aiming to increase awareness of the critical importance of the first three years of life, support conditions that enhance the quality of infant and toddler/caregiver relationships, advocate for policies and practices that support the healthy development of young children, and educate the birth-to-three workforce in best practices. First3Years is the only organization in Texas working exclusively on birth-to-three issues to create stronger communities by influencing children's brain development from the very beginning.

