FirstClose Acquires HomeScout (Home Buyers Marketing 1, Inc.)

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstClose, Inc., a leading Fintech provider of lending solutions for banks, credit unions, and lenders nationwide, announces the acquisition of Reflect Resources, DBA Moxie Consulting, and Home Buyers Marketing 1, Inc., combining both companies to form HomeScout, LLC as a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstClose, Inc., transforming real estate engagement for the consumer, lender, and Realtor.

HomeScout will bring together various services to the mortgage and title industries, including purchase and portfolio business solutions, lead generation, lead qualification, agent match, monitoring, and a real estate referral network, bringing marketing engagement to the forefront leveraging property data and insights.

The newly formed HomeScout mission will be to put loan officers and lenders at the top of the funnel when it comes to real estate engagement, empowering individual loan officers, enterprise lenders, and Realtors to deliver a customer experience like no other. HomeScout provides a consumer-facing real estate experience to find a home, find a loan, and find a Realtor through a highly engaging experience creating customers for life.

What drives success for their customers is HomeScout's ability to produce quality engagement, the processes that they have built around consumer conversion, and the concierge services that they apply to make sure that the consumer, the real estate agent, and the loan officer work seamlessly together to fund the loan and deliver the home of the consumer's dream.

"The demand for a personal and highly engaging experience throughout the real estate transaction has become a business imperative," said Tedd Smith, CEO, FirstClose. "FirstClose's powerful settlement services, extensive property data collection, and expertise, combined with Home Scout's engagement solutions, will transform the customer experience throughout the real estate transaction."

HomeScout will be led by industry veteran and real estate engagement expert David Camp. David has been named President of HomeScout, LLC. He brings extensive expertise in creating and delivering customer experiences unmatched in the real estate and mortgage industries. He is the former CEO of Reflect Resources, a media company focused on providing marketing, sales, and lead generation services. David will be working closely with Steve Polston, founder of Home Buyers Marketing, who will serve as EVP of Enterprise Relationships. The experience David and Steve provide brings tremendous value to the market. The focus will be on empowering lenders and title companies to effectively engage consumers and real estate agents to drive purchase transaction volume.

About FirstClose

FirstClose is a highly respected financial technology provider of best-in-class property & borrower data intelligence and settlement services nationwide. FirstClose ONE™, an award-winning SaaS solution built by our in-house software engineering teams, combines everything from application to closing (credit, valuation, title, tax, flood, income verification, automated decisioning, closing, and recording) on ONE easy-to-navigate platform for residential lending. FirstClose ONE™ technology platform leverages property data, borrower-provided data, and industry-leading partners to simplify vendor management by consolidating vendors within ONE platform. FirstClose enables residential lenders to compete for and close mortgage and consumer loans, unlike any other industry solution. For more information, visit www.firstclose.com, email [email protected] or call 1-877-677-DATA (3282).

About HomeScout

HomeScout is a real estate technology provider in the business of developing and partnering with Realtors, lenders, and consumers to provide an integrated search, marketing, and engagement technology platform for the real estate industry that includes a customer-facing web-based and mobile-optimized real estate search application together with an integrated CRM system and data analytics solution—transforming customer experiences that are creating customers for life. For more information, visit www.HomeScout.com or call us at 952-831-1919.

