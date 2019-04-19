FirstEnergy Announces Management Changes in Utility Operations

AKRON, Ohio, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced several management changes within its Utility Operations group that support the delivery of safe, reliable, and affordable electric service to customers.

Jon Taylor has been promoted to vice president, Utility Operations, FirstEnergy Utilities. His new responsibilities include overseeing the operations of FirstEnergy's 10 utility operating companies, which serve more than 6 million customers across six states. Taylor replaces Jim Haney, who is retiring after 41 years with the company.

Taylor most recently served as president of Ohio Operations, overseeing the company's Ohio Edison, Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison utilities. He has held a series of senior-level positions since joining FirstEnergy in 2009, including serving as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

"As we continue to enhance service reliability for customers by investing in our operations, we strive to align the strengths of our leaders with the current needs of each of our operating companies," said Samuel L. Belcher, senior vice president and president, FirstEnergy Utilities. "Jim Haney's retirement after 40 years of impressive service to FirstEnergy and predecessor companies was the catalyst for this reorganization, which will help ensure that we continue to meet commitments to the customers and the states we serve."

FirstEnergy Ohio Utility Changes

John Skory has been named president of Ohio Operations, including Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison. He replaces Taylor and will report to him. Previously, Skory was regional president of The Illuminating Company.

has been named president of Ohio Operations, including Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison. He replaces Taylor and will report to him. Previously, Skory was regional president of The Illuminating Company. Mark Jones has been named regional president, The Illuminating Company, overseeing utility service to more than 750,000 customers in northeast Ohio . He replaces Skory and will report to him.

has been named regional president, The Illuminating Company, overseeing utility service to more than 750,000 customers in northeast . He replaces Skory and will report to him. Rich Sweeney has been named regional president, Toledo Edison, overseeing utility service to more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio . He replaces Jones and reports to Skory. Previously, he was regional president, Ohio Edison.

has been named regional president, Toledo Edison, overseeing utility service to more than 300,000 customers in northwest . He replaces Jones and reports to Skory. Previously, he was regional president, Ohio Edison. Edward Shuttleworth has been named regional president, Ohio Edison, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in northeast and central Ohio . A northeast Ohio native, Shuttleworth previously served as regional president, Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed). He replaces Sweeney and reports to Skory.

has been named regional president, Ohio Edison, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in northeast and central . A northeast native, Shuttleworth previously served as regional president, Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed). He replaces Sweeney and reports to Skory. Kevin Sestak has been named vice president, Operations, for The Illuminating Company. Previously, he held the same position for Ohio Edison and will report to Jones.

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utility Changes

Scott Wyman has been named president of Pennsylvania Operations, including Met-Ed, Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), and West Penn Power. He replaces Linda Moss and will report to Taylor. Previously, Wyman was regional president of Penelec.

has been named president of Pennsylvania Operations, including Met-Ed, Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), and West Penn Power. He replaces and will report to Taylor. Previously, Wyman was regional president of Penelec. Linda Moss has been named regional president, Met-Ed, overseeing utility service to more than 560,000 customers in eastern Pennsylvania . She replaces Shuttleworth and will report to Wyman.

has been named regional president, Met-Ed, overseeing utility service to more than 560,000 customers in eastern . She replaces Shuttleworth and will report to Wyman. Nick Austin has been named regional president, Penelec, overseeing utility service to more than 600,000 customers in central and northern Pennsylvania . Austin has experience in Pennsylvania , previously serving as director, Operations Support, for Met-Ed. He replaces Wyman and reports to him. Austin previously was director, Operations Services, for The Illuminating Company.

has been named regional president, Penelec, overseeing utility service to more than 600,000 customers in central and northern . Austin has experience in , previously serving as director, Operations Support, for Met-Ed. He replaces Wyman and reports to him. Austin previously was director, Operations Services, for The Illuminating Company. John Rea has been named regional president for West Penn Power, which provides electric service to more than 720,000 customers in western Pennsylvania . He replaces David McDonald , who has elected to retire after 11 years with the company. Rea will report to Wyman. Previously, he was director, Operations Services for Penelec.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of the new leaders are available on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

