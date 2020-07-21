FirstEnergy Corp. Statement on HB 6 Investigation

AKRON, Ohio, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today issued the following statement:

This afternoon, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surrounding Ohio House Bill 6. We are reviewing the details of the investigation and we intend to fully cooperate.

