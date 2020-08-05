FirstEnergy Crews Continue to Make Repairs Following Tropical Storm Isaias

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) utilities have restored service to more than 288,000 customers of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed) who lost power after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the region Tuesday. Crews are working around the clock to assess damage and restore service to approximately 588,000 customers who remain without power in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The powerful storm system passed swiftly through New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, pouring down up to 7" of rain and battering the region with wind gusts exceeding 65 mph.

Nearly 4,000 utility personnel are working to restore power in JCP&L's service territory, including approximately 1,000 JCP&L employees, 1,500 employees and contractors from FirstEnergy companies that were not impacted by the storm, and more than 1,500 external resources that had already been secured. Approximately 1,300 additional external line workers are being deployed and two additional staging sites are being established in Forked River and North Flemington, N.J., to provide further restoration assistance in the hardest hit areas of JCP&L's service territory.

Met-Ed line crews are being assisted by approximately 154 external utility personnel, contractors who have been working on transmission and distribution projects across its service area, as well as additional employees and contractors assisting from the company's other Pennsylvania utilities.

"As the Tropical Storm crossed our JCP&L and Met-Ed service territories, heavy winds and rain caused thousands of instances of downed wires, broken poles and crossarms, and damaged transformers caused by trees and other debris contacting our electrical equipment," said Samuel L. Belcher, senior vice president and president of FirstEnergy Utilities. "Though repair work can be slowed by unsafe working conditions and numerous road closures, we will continue to work around the clock to safely make repairs and deploy resources as needed until power to all customers has been restored."

Current outage updates as of 10:00 a.m. today include:

JCP&L : Approximately 788,000 customers in northern and central New Jersey lost power due to the storm, and 565,000 remain without service. Hardest hit areas include Monmouth , Ocean and Morris counties. Estimated restoration times will be established as damage assessment progresses.

: Approximately 788,000 customers in northern and central lost power due to the storm, and 565,000 remain without service. Hardest hit areas include , and counties. Estimated restoration times will be established as damage assessment progresses. Met-Ed: Approximately 88,000 customers in eastern Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 23,000 remain without service. Based on current outages, the majority of customers are expected to be restored by August 7 at 2:00 p.m.

FirstEnergy continues to ensure the safety and health of all emergency response personnel by adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines during the coronavirus health emergency. To safeguard the health and safety of FirstEnergy employees, contractors and the public, please respect social distancing protocols as utility personnel continue to restore all power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

During severe weather, customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department. Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be exercised in areas where downed wires may be tangled in downed tree branches or other debris.

Water and Ice Locations

Water and ice are available to customers without service due to yesterday's storm. For a list of locations, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/storminfo and click on "water and ice locations."

Customer Generators

Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. However, to ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of utility company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.

For updated information on the company's current outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

FirstEnergy customers also can subscribe to email and text message alert notifications to receive weather alerts in advance of major storms, and updates on scheduled or extended power outages. More information about these communications tools is available online at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met_Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

