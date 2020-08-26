FirstEnergy Foundation Grants $27,000 to Western Reserve Land Conservancy to Support Conservation Project

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted $27,000 to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy to benefit a conservation project at Chagrin River Landing in Eastlake, Ohio. Upon completion, the 10-acre property and former marina located on Lake Shore Boulevard will be used as a public access park for handicap accessible fishing, canoeing and kayaking to the Chagrin River and Lake Erie.

The Foundation's grant is the last piece in a campaign to raise funds which will help the Land Conservancy meet the project's total goal of $386,000. Work on the project is expected to begin this fall.

"FirstEnergy Foundation is proud to support the Land Conservancy's effort to restore this area into a beautiful and functional space for the community," said Lorna Wisham, President, FirstEnergy Foundation. "In addition to providing new recreational opportunities for area residents and visitors, the park aligns with the electric industry's goal of creating habitats that promote pollinators and support the environment."

As part of the project, the City of Eastlake will demolish the existing house on-site, remove more than 20 vacant boats from the property and work with conservation partners, including the Land Conservancy and Chagrin River Watershed Partners, to restore the boat yard back to natural floodplain habitat. The city will also work with conservation partners to clean up the property, plant trees, establish a habitat for pollinators through native plantings and remove invasive species.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp , @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV , @JCP_L , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @PotomacEdison , @W_Penn_Power .

