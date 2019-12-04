FirstEnergy Invites Customers to Enter Holiday Lights Contest

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season underway, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) invites customers to show off their best and brightest outdoor holiday light displays by entering the company's annual "Merry & Bright" Holiday Lights Contest for a chance to win a weekly prize.

A photo or video of customers' outdoor lighting displays can be submitted on their respective electric company's Facebook® page until Friday, Dec. 20. One entry from each of FirstEnergy's 10 utility companies will be randomly selected to receive a $100 Amazon® gift card each week. The winning entries will be shared each week on Facebook.

Participants must be 18 years old and FirstEnergy customers. More information, including complete contest rules, is available on each utility's Facebook page.

Keep Safety Top of Mind During the Holidays

As homes are adorned with twinkling lights, trees, wreaths and more, FirstEnergy reminds customers to decorate safely for the holidays. By taking the proper precautions both inside and outside of the home, customers can prevent hazards and focus on friends and family during the holidays.

Outdoor Lighting Safety

Check all lights for frayed wires or areas where insulation has pulled away from plugs or sockets. Discard and replace any damaged light strings.

Do not hammer tacks or nails into the electrical cord when hanging lights. Instead, use clips to safely attach lights to the house.

Use only extension cords that are approved for outdoor use. These cords must meet rigorous safety standards that indoor cords may not meet.

Outdoor lights, inflatables and other decorations should be plugged into outlets protected by ground fault interrupters.

Place outdoor lights on a timer or turn them off before going to bed. This also helps to manage electricity use during the holiday season.

Do not install outdoor lights, inflatables and other decorations under or near any electric power lines.

Lights should be approved by Underwriters Laboratory. "UL" will be clearly displayed on the tag, signifying the product has been inspected for potential safety hazards. Red UL marks indicate the lights are safe for indoor/outdoor use, and green UL marks indicate the lights are only safe for indoor use.

Indoor Lighting Safety

Inspect all light strings and cords for any damage, including frayed wires or insulation that has pulled away from light sockets or plugs. Also check for damage from chewing or scratching if there are pets in the house. Discard and replace any damaged light strings.

No more than three strings of standard indoor lights should be connected to any extension cord.

Make sure cords are placed where they won't be stepped on, kinked or pose a tripping hazard.

Lights should not touch drapes, furniture or carpeting.

Lights should be turned off overnight and when no one is home.

Live trees should be kept well-watered.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on Twitter at @FirstEnergyCorp, @OhioEdison, @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo , @W_Penn_Power, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @JCP_L, @PotomacEdison, @MonPowerWV.

