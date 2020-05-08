FirstEnergy Named to DiversityInc 2020 Top Utilities and Board of Directors Lists

AKRON, Ohio, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been recognized by DiversityInc as one of the top six utilities in the nation for its workforce diversity and inclusion initiatives, moving up one spot this year from fifth to fourth place. In addition, the company ranked eight out of 11 on the inaugural DiversityInc list of Top Companies for Board of Directors.

Each year, DiversityInc evaluates companies based on survey responses that detail the makeup of their workforce, talent programs, leadership accountability, workplace practices, philanthropy and supplier diversity. An overall Top 50 list is developed from the survey data, and subsets of the same data are used to determine several specialty lists, including utilities.

New to the DiversityInc specialty lists for 2020 is the Top Companies for Board of Directors. To determine the Board of Directors list, DiversityInc considered the diversity of each company's board of directors, as well as participation of diverse members on key committees, such as governance and compensation.

"FirstEnergy's selection for two of DiversityInc's lists this year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our core value of diversity and inclusion," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We will continue to further embed diversity and inclusion in FirstEnergy's culture, allowing us to better serve our customers and shareholders and provide a rewarding work experience for all employees."

FirstEnergy continues to build momentum in its diversity and inclusion efforts. The company's employee business resource groups (EBRGs) are growing and playing a key role in engaging employees and creating an inclusive environment. Additionally, the company has focused on enhancing its hiring, recruiting and talent development processes to center around diversity and inclusion and give employees greater transparency into the talent management process.

Earlier this year, FirstEnergy was named to Forbes magazine's Best Employers for Diversity 2020 list, as well as to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year. Additionally, FirstEnergy received a score of 80 out of 100 for its initiatives to support LGBTQ employees in the company's first year participating in the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index.

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, with more than 1,800 companies participating in the 2019 survey. To view DiversityInc's specialty lists as well as the Top 50 list, visit www.diversityinc.com/top50.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

