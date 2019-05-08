FirstEnergy Named to DiversityInc Top Utilities List

AKRON, Ohio, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been recognized by DiversityInc as one of the top six utilities in 2019 for its commitment to workforce diversity and inclusion. The companies being recognized excel in areas such as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans.

To be considered for DiversityInc's annual awards, companies must complete an extensive survey that details the makeup of its workforce, talent programs, senior leadership accountability, workplace practices, philanthropy and supplier diversity efforts. An overall Top 50 list is developed from the survey data, with participating companies also evaluated within the context of their specific industries. Based on survey results, DiversityInc ranked FirstEnergy fifth among utilities for its diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Diversity and inclusion are core values at FirstEnergy," said Charles E. Jones, president and chief executive officer, FirstEnergy. "Being recognized by DiversityInc acknowledges our efforts to develop a diverse workforce reflective of the communities we serve, as well as providing a work environment in which employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to drive FirstEnergy's business success."

In addition to enhancing its hiring, recruiting and development processes, FirstEnergy has launched a diversity and inclusion council, introduced mentoring programs and expanded training options for employees. FirstEnergy also has created several employee business resource groups focusing on common dimensions of diversity to provide employees and their allies with networking, mentoring, coaching, recruiting, individual development and community outreach opportunities. Metrics are in place to measure and assess the success of these initiatives.

Participation in DiversityInc's survey has increased every year since its inception in 2001, with more than 1,800 companies included in 2018. To view DiversityInc's industry and specialty lists as well as the Top 50 list, visit www.diversityinc.com/top50.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

