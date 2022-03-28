FirstEnergy Promotes Ernest N. Maley to Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Digital enablement and strong cybersecurity the focus for company's IT department

AKRON, Ohio, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced that Ernest (Ernie) N. Maley has been promoted to vice president and chief information officer, effective April 10, 2022.

In his new role, Maley will be responsible for leading FirstEnergy's Information Technology (IT) organization, including the Cyber and Physical Security, Innovation and Digital Enablement and Information Technology groups. Under his guidance, the IT organization will play a critical role as FirstEnergy works to transform the company through expanded digital enablement that helps modernize the customer experience and enhance business productivity. Maley will report to Sam Belcher, senior vice president, Operations.

"Ernie has provided exceptional leadership and expertise as the sponsor for the IT work underway as part of FE Forward, our comprehensive initiative focused on improving our core business efficiency and utilizing technology to help enhance the customer experience," said Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer. "His extensive knowledge of all facets of IT, coupled with his depth of experience within the utility industry, will help us strengthen our business technologies while maintaining effective cybersecurity risk management."

In his 20 years with FirstEnergy, Maley has served in a wide variety of information technology functions. He joined the company in 2002 as director of Infrastructure Services in the IT department and was named director of Infrastructure Operations in 2004, followed by director of Infrastructure & Network Operations in 2006.

Maley was promoted to vice president of IT Operations in 2011 and became vice president, IT Solutions, in 2015. He was named vice president, Information Technology Operations in 2016 and most recently served as vice president, IT, Innovation and Enablement.

Prior to joining FirstEnergy, he worked as a senior manager in the Utility and Energy Services practice of Deloitte & Touche Consulting. He has also worked as a business director for telecommunications company Centel.

Maley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh.

