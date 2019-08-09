FirstEnergy Solutions Accelerates Deactivation of Bruce Mansfield Unit 3

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. (FES) announced today that it will accelerate the deactivation of its remaining coal-powered unit in Beaver County, Pennsylvania due to a lack of economic viability in current market conditions.

The Company has notified PJM that the Bruce Mansfield Unit 3 will be deactivated on November 7, 2019. The previously communicated deactivation date for the facility was June 1, 2021.

FES previously deactivated Mansfield's Units 1 and 2, based in Shippingport, Pennsylvania on February 5, 2019.

The deactivation will be safely and responsibly conducted in accordance with relevant regulations and guidelines. By November, the workforce will be reduced to a level required to complete deactivation activities. In all cases, the Company will comply with its collective bargaining agreement, including severance as applicable, and have already initiated discussions with Union leadership. Deactivation activities are projected to be completed by May 2020.

FES, its subsidiaries and FENOC voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 31, 2018 in order to facilitate an orderly financial and operational restructuring. The case is proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio, in Akron.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Solutions