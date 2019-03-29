FirstEnergy Solutions Appoints Jay Bellingham SVP of Fossil Energy

AKRON, Ohio, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. ("FES") announced today that it appointed industry veteran Jay Bellingham Senior Vice President of Fossil Energy. Mr. Bellingham will join FES's new senior management team that will lead the Company through the successful conclusion of its restructuring process.

"Jay brings 39 years of experience working in the energy sector and we are excited to have such a well-respected industry veteran join our team," said John Judge, FES President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jay has worked as a FES consultant since June 2018 and can hit the ground running in working with our management team to meet the challenges of completing the restructuring and successfully emerging from Chapter 11 this year."

In this role, Jay will be responsible for leading the FES fossil operations and motivating the team to maximize the efficient, safe and economical operation of the plants.

Jay began his energy career in 1980 as a corporate engineer with the Potomac Electric Power Company in Washington, DC. In 2000, he started a distinguished career working with several Independent Power Producers such as Mirant, GenOn and NRG Energy, where he retired in 2017 as Regional Vice President of Operations for their western region. During the past two years, Jay has worked as a consultant in the power industry.

"Bellingham's appointment to lead the fossil generation of FES was an exceptional selection, he will be a positive force with his employees and a tremendous asset to the company," Mr. Judge said.

FES, its subsidiaries and FENOC voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 31, 2018 in order to facilitate an orderly financial and operational restructuring. The case is proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio, in Akron.

