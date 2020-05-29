FirstEnergy's Appliance Recycling Program Set to Return in Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) Pennsylvania utilities Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed), Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec) and West Penn Power can receive $50 by recycling an old, working refrigerator or freezer when the utilities' appliance recycling program resumes on June 1. The program had been suspended since March 18 due to the coronavirus health emergency.

The program allows customers to responsibly recycle inefficient appliances in an environmentally friendly way. Customers may also include a working air conditioner or dehumidifier along with a qualifying refrigerator or freezer to receive an additional $25.

A new, no contact pick-up process is in place to help protect health and safety by eliminating entry into homes and personal contact during the appointment. Pick-ups will be limited to appliances located outdoors or in a garage, driveway, porch or outbuilding. Customers can call 888-277-0527 or visit www.energysavePA.com to schedule a pickup.

"The Appliance Turn-in Program has been one of our most popular energy efficiency programs and we felt a responsibility to our customers to try and restart the program while taking the proper precautions," said Nicole Williams, Manager of Energy Efficiency Residential Program Implementation at FirstEnergy. "Safety remains a top priority both for our contractors and customers as we restart the program."

The pick-ups will be processed by third-party contractor ARCA, which specializes in providing turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Customers can visit www.energysavePA.com to schedule an appointment and for a comprehensive list of all available energy efficiency programs.

Met-Ed serves about 560,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric .

Penelec serves nearly 600,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric .

West Penn Power serves approximately 720,000 customers within 10,400 square miles of central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on Twitter @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestPennPower .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

