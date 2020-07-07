FirstEnergy's Ohio Customers Can Save Money and Energy Through Smart Thermostat

AKRON, Ohio, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers of FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities – The Illuminating Company, Ohio Edison and Toledo Edison – can save energy and earn a rebate up to $75 through September 30, 2020, with the purchase of an ENERGY STAR® certified smart thermostat. In addition to providing energy savings, these devices offer environmental benefits and convenience while giving customers added insight into their home energy use.

A smart thermostat is a Wi-Fi enabled device that automatically adjusts heating and cooling temperature settings in one's home for optimal performance. With remote features, customers can regulate the temperature and comfort settings for their home based on their schedule.

Nearly half of a home's energy costs can come from heating and cooling, totaling more than $900 per year. Smart thermostats give customers more control over their home's temperature settings and may help save money during these difficult times.

"Hot summer weather, coupled with more time at home during the coronavirus health emergency, can increase electricity use, resulting in higher electric bills," said Nicole Williams, Manager of Energy Efficiency Residential Program Implementation at FirstEnergy. "Smart thermostat technology can be helpful in saving money by automatically adjusting temperature settings to keep you comfortable when you are home and switching to energy-saving settings when you are away."

The $75 rebates are available for both online and in-store purchases. For more details on the program or to submit a rebate, visit www.energysaveOhio.com.

