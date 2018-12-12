First.io Gains Traction With Tech-forward Brokerages

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First.io , a data science startup that uses artificial intelligence to help real estate agents connect with prospective home sellers ahead of their competition, today announces significant new partnerships with tech-forward real estate brokerages. Following a successful rollout with @properties, First.io is now partnering with Ansley in Atlanta, C21 Advantage Gold in Philadelphia, Climb Real Estate in San Francisco, PLG Estates in Los Angeles, West+Main in Denver, and others, expanding among brokerages that have been recognized for their innovative marketing and technology.

These forward-thinking brokerages understand the importance of staying connected with an agent's most valuable asset — their network. Because First delivers data-driven recommendations about who is most likely to sell based on hundreds of data points, such as income and spending behavior, market trends, property information, and life events on more than 214 million people, there is obvious mutual benefit. First empowers these agents to spend more of their time meeting with the right people, deepening relationships and, ultimately, providing value to more clients.

"As new business models emerge in our industry, innovative brokerages are adopting technology to reinforce their agents' existing advantages. First has developed a technology that enhances an agent's ability to capture value out of their network, by leveraging big data and artificial intelligence. When agents focus their time and energy on the people our data suggests, we see them winning more business," said Mike Schneider, CEO of First.io.

First makes this data easily accessible to agents through a mobile interface designed for agents on the go. This allows agents to easily see activity, contact prospects and existing clients, and schedule regular follow-ups to keep the conversation active. Agents are empowered to focus on the people who are most likely to be making changes and be in need of a real estate agent.

"What excites me about working with First is the technology really represents what I believe to be the future of relationship management in real estate," said Mark Choey, one of the original co-founders of Climb Real Estate. "This is just the start of what I believe will herald a whole new approach and a renaissance in customer intelligence that could revolutionize how we do 'CRM' today."

"Our recent rollout with First yielded significant results," said Thad Wong, co-founder and chief executive officer at @properties. "The First data accurately predicted over 1,800 homes that listed during the pilot period, added more than 3,000 properties associated with each of our pilot brokers' contacts, and facilitated over 500 conversations that would not have happened without them. This is great business."

"As online leads become less and less effective, we want our agents to focus on the opportunity that exists in their personal networks," said Bonneau Ansley III, founder and owner of Ansley Atlanta Real Estate. "I was drawn to First because the intelligence they provide allows agents to be more productive. Most of the technology that exists today is about displacing the agent, but First technology is about starting a real conversation with existing relationships since we know that is what actually feeds business growth."

"We're constantly seeking new ways to help agents nurture their personal networks," said Stacie Staub, CEO of West + Main Homes in Denver, Colorado. "More than simply just another big data tool, First provides context to existing relationships in a way that puts our agents in front of sellers long before they even think about talking to someone else."

First is continuing to expand its offerings to brokerages of all sizes around the country. The company raised a $5 million funding round in 2018 and has taken the industry by storm with its ability to accurately forecast real estate transactions. To learn more about how to partner with First, visit www.first.io.

About First

Founded in 2016, First is a technology company that leverages data science, machine learning and human interaction to help real estate professionals better leverage the value of their network. First's software is currently used by top real estate brokers at more than 200 companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.first.io .

About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties is the largest residential brokerage firm in Chicagoland by sales volume, and has consistently been one of the fastest growing brokerage firms in America. Company co-founders Thad Wong and Mike Golden have successfully invested in a number of technology start-ups focused on increased productivity and enhanced outcomes for real estate brokers and consumers. For more information, visit https://www.atproperties.com/innovation .

About Climb Real Estate

Climb Real Estate® was founded in 2010, acquired in 2016 by Realogy's NRT LLC, the country's largest residential real estate brokerage company, and is positioned for national expansion in 2019 as part of the Realogy Franchise Group®. Climb Real Estate currently operates out of the Bay Area with six offices and more than 200 sales associates. A brand created by agents for agents, Climb combines an agent centric model with innovative products, tools and services for their diverse group of brokers and agents.

With a focus on serving the connected generation of brokers, agents and consumers, the Climb Real Estate brand delivers a more flexible and mobile first real estate experience. Together Climb Real Estate and the businesses of Realogy serve more aspects of the real estate transaction than any other entity. For more information, visit: www.climbRE.com

About West + Main Homes

West + Main is an independently owned and operated boutique Real Estate concept specializing in residential properties in Downtown Denver and Front Range communities, established in February 2017. A much-needed, fresh update on the traditional real estate brokerage, the team at West + Main Homes has created a culture that celebrates collaboration, thoughtful + intentional design, and excellent service. https://www.westandmainhomes.com/

