FirstLight Adds Spectrotel to its Wholesale Partner Program

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has added Spectrotel to its Channel Partner Program, allowing Spectrotel to market FirstLight's complete portfolio of services to its customer base.

Spectrotel, a leading national integrated solutions and managed services provider for enterprise businesses, was attracted to FirstLight's strength in serving its clients throughout the Northeast as well as its impressive fiber footprint. It was also looking for a company with solid hosted voice solutions.

"We continue to build on our extensive portfolio of over 250 technology partners, and we value the strong positioning FirstLight enjoys throughout New England and New York," said Terri Vaccarino, Vice President of Product & Marketing, Spectrotel. "We're particularly trying to grow in New England, and we've been impressed with FirstLight's product portfolio and growth strategy over the past few years."

FirstLight has a well-established Channel Partner Program with value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators.

"With a solid reputation in the industry, Spectrotel is the kind of company we seek for inclusion in our Channel Program," said Mark Ayotte, Channel Program Director. "Shortly after having established our Channel relationship, we had two Internet sales closed, with several more in development. We look forward to a long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationship where FirstLight will benefit from Spectrotel's influence and widespread connections, and Spectrotel will benefit from FirstLight's growing product portfolio and its strong positioning in the Northeast."

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

About Spectrotel

For over 22 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, personalized, and integrated communication services to SMB and enterprise customers. Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand. For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com/

