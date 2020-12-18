FirstLight Completes Acquisition of BestWeb

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of BestWeb.

This transaction enhances FirstLight's capabilities in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties and deepens its existing fiber network throughout the lower Hudson Valley.

"We are pleased to have successfully concluded this transaction," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "The BestWeb network builds upon our previously announced network expansion into this region by adding approximately 170 route miles of fiber and builds upon our collective success serving K-12 schools under the federal e-rate program."

BestWeb, based in Westchester County, New York, is a facilities-based service provider offering Internet, data and telephone services to businesses and organizations. In addition to private entities, BestWeb provides service to more than 30 public school districts in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties.

"Over the past 25 years, we have built a successful business and a fiber network that spans approximately 170 miles in lower Hudson Valley serving our customers with the broadband services that are core to support their business objectives. Now as part of FirstLight, our network and capabilities will be more fully leveraged to continue to serve our clients with a more expansive network reach and broader portfolio of services," said Mark and Andrew Dickey, the co-owners of BestWeb.

This was the sixth transaction that privately held FirstLight announced since being acquired by Antin Infrastructure Partners in 2018. Antin provides the support and guidance necessary to support FirstLight's impressive growth.

With the transaction now approved, FirstLight will kick off integration activities, incorporating the best practices of each organization, in order to enhance FirstLight's centers of excellence and customer support.

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to BestWeb in connection with this transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to FirstLight.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

