FirstLight Enhances its Unified Communications Suite with Cloud-Based Webex Calling

ALBANY, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, Unified Communications and managed services to enterprises and carriers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today the addition of Cisco-based Webex Calling to its extensive portfolio of Unified Communications services.

FirstLight's Webex Calling solution provides an optimal approach to centralizing the way in which a business communicates. A cloud-based offering, Webex Calling offers an integrated user experience for calling, messaging, and meetings, as well as a complete set of PBX business features that can be leveraged via desk phone, PC, or mobile device. The benefits of Webex Calling are fully realized when delivered over FirstLight's low latency, high availability fiber optic network. FirstLight's cloud-connected voice service integrated with Webex Calling boasts benefits like local and long-distance calling, secure and reliable enterprise-grade communications, and guaranteed quality of service.

"With the concept of 'the office' in a constant state of evolution, we realize that businesses need a flexible approach to communicating," said Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer for FirstLight. "FirstLight's Webex Calling solution is a great example of how technology can meet the needs of organizations of all office compositions: on-site, hybrid, and remote. We take pride in our Cisco Premier Partner status and know that our value lies in FirstLight's state of the art fiber optic network paired with our deep bench of Cisco experts, who can provide ongoing service and support to optimize Webex Calling for an organization's unique needs."

"Over the last year, we've seen the communications needs of our customers undergo a rapid transformation," said Maura Mahoney, Chief Marketing Officer at FirstLight. "Offering solutions like Webex Calling allows FirstLight to provide our customers with the connectivity they know and trust, but also the nimble solutions they require to stay connected, regardless of where they're working from."

As a Cisco Premier Partner, Gold Provider and with a specialization in Advanced Collaboration Architecture, FirstLight has a team of experts ready to assist with Webex Calling solutions. Paired with Webex Calling, FirstLight offers Network Assurance, which includes comprehensive Webex training services to ensure high end user adoption and maximize ROI. FirstLight also offers engineering support to assist with the deployment of Webex Calling, as well as ongoing solution support via a dedicated Managed Response Team.

For more information on FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net/cisco-webex-calling.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 10,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 24,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength, and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Maura Mahoney

[email protected]

SOURCE FirstLight

Related Links

http://firstlight.net

