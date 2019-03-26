FirstLight Home Care Expanding to Coeur d'Alene

"Matt and Brad are experienced business owners who will represent FirstLight excellently in this new territory," said Jeff Bevis, FirstLight Home Care co-founder and CEO. "Idaho has seen a growing population of retirees over the last decade, and we are eager for this expansion to extend FirstLight's culture of care to meet the growing need for home care services in the area."

The new FirstLight Home Care will serve the greater Coeur d'Alene area, including Spokane Valley, Hayden, Rathdrum, and Post Falls. Qualified caregivers — home health aides and CNAs — interested in FirstLight career opportunities are encouraged to email mzastrow@firstlighthomecare.com.

FirstLight serves seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, veterans, those recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance. Their caregivers help with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties, such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, to mobility assistance and dementia care.

Since opening its first franchise location in 2010, FirstLight Home Care has experienced steady growth and is now operating more than 250 locations in 34 states throughout the U.S.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides 120,000 hours per week in care for more than 5,000 clients in 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Companion and personal care services can be provided at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes or group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, adults with disabilities and anyone who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

