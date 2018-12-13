FirstLight Home Care Expanding to Hudsonville

"Jeremy, John and Jeffrey have done an excellent job of providing top-notch home care in Grand Rapids," said Jeff Bevis, FirstLight Home Care co-founder and CEO. "All across the country, the need for home care is growing. We are eager to extend FirstLight's culture of care to meet this growing need and help improve the well-being of members of the Hudsonville community."

The new FirstLight Home Care will serve the greater Hudsonville area, including Hudsonville, Jamestown, Georgetown, and Grandville. Qualified caregivers — home health aides and CNAs — interested in FirstLight career opportunities are encouraged to email jfellows@firstlighthomecare.com.

FirstLight serves seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, veterans, those recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance. Their caregivers help with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands to mobility assistance and dementia care.

Since opening its first franchise location in 2010, FirstLight Home Care has experienced steady growth and is now operating more than 250 locations in 34 states throughout the U.S.

