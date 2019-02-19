FirstLight Home Care Expands Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

CINCINNATI, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, an award-winning provider of non-medical home care, announced today its expansion of the FirstLight leadership team to meet the demands of rapid business growth. FirstLight has recently made seven strategic hires, including five newly appointed executive directors or directors.

The company has expanded its organizational focus in several areas of technology, talent acquisition and franchise development with additional leadership talent.

Kim McGraw has joined the team as the executive director of talent acquisition, HR and client services. McGraw comes from Procter & Gamble with over two decades of leadership roles in HR and organizational management.

Jamie Davis, executive director of franchise development, and Michelle Miserez, director of franchise development, bring new, additional support to growth efforts of the company to expand the FirstLight family of franchise owners.

Davis has more than 10 years of experience in leadership roles in franchise development and most recently held an executive director position at Primrose Schools, an education franchise. Miserez holds an MBA in sales, marketing and business development. She comes to FirstLight from Edible Arrangements, where she served as the company's senior manager of franchise sales.

"As we grow our franchise family, I'm confident these leaders will only add to our core, talented team in place today and provide the organizational and franchisee support needed for our accelerating growth ahead," said Jeff Bevis, FirstLight Home Care co-founder and CEO.

Perry Pruett now leads the company's focus on technology as the new executive director of technology platform services. Pruett has more than 30 years of operations and IT experience within the home care and healthcare industries. He previously served as vice president of IT systems for several leading providers. Caroline Hodson, new senior business analyst of technology platform services, will support Pruett in developing technology strategies for the franchise system.

"Ongoing technology development of our platforms is a major focus for FirstLight Home Care," Bevis said. "We are seeing technology play an increasingly important role in home care, and it's essential that we focus on continual development of our technology platforms. We are confident our newest additions to the team will support FirstLight as we become home care industry leaders in technology."

FirstLight has also expanded its healthcare strategy team, naming Kerri Pendley as the new director of healthcare strategy. Pendley has more than 18 years of experience in healthcare operations and business development. New national alliances coordinator, Amy Swan, will provide support to the healthcare strategy team and to FirstLight franchise owners.

"The healthcare strategy team plays a crucial role in securing strategic partnerships that will open up new avenues of care for us," Bevis said. "This team is responsible for growing and developing new and existing regional and national alliance relationships, as well as expanding our healthcare strategy, working with even more alliances and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum."

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides more than 110,000 hours per week in care for more than 5,000 clients in over 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Their 5,100 caregivers provide companion and personal care services at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes and group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, veterans, adults with disabilities and anyone 18 and over who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

