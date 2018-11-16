FirstLight Home Care Named One of the Top Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

"We've long been a supporter of veterans and are always looking for more ways to show appreciation for those who have served our country," said Jeff Bevis, CEO and co-founder of FirstLight Home Care. "We have programs in place to provide veterans with assistance in opening their own FirstLight business, and we've had tremendous success at our locations owned by those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces."

As part of its support for all U.S. military veterans, FirstLight discounts its franchise fee by $12,500 for veterans. Bevis also serves as the current committee chairman of the International Franchise Association (IFA) Education Foundation VetFran Committee, which helps provide access and opportunities in both employment and franchising for veterans and their spouses. Additionally, FirstLight regularly attends and presents at regional and national events that are created to assist transitioning veterans to highlight both business ownership and employment opportunities that exist within the franchise industry for veterans and their spouses.

In addition to making Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list, Franchise Business Review ranked FirstLight as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the second consecutive year.

The recognition from Entrepreneur adds to the recent awards FirstLight has been receiving lately. In recent months, the company has also made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies (for the 4th consecutive year of eligibility), as well as the Franchise Times Top 200+ of the 500 largest franchise companies for the fourth and sixth consecutive times, respectively. The company has also made Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Innovation list.

The complete list of Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Top Franchises for Veterans can be found at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfranchiseveterans/2018/.

For more information about FirstLight Home Care's franchise opportunities, visit www.firstlightfranchise.com.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides more than 100,000 hours per week in care for more than 4,800 clients in over 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Their 4,700 caregivers provide companion and personal care services at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes and group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, veterans, adults with disabilities and anyone 18 and over who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

