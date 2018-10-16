FirstLight Home Care Named to Franchise Times' Top 200+ for Sixth Year

CINCINNATI, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, a leading national provider of non-medical home care, was ranked by Franchise Times as one of the top franchise systems in the U.S. for the sixth year in a row. Coming in at No. 321, FirstLight improved on last year's ranking by 31 spots.

"Making the Franchise Top 200+ for six straight years is a testament to our individual franchise owners, as well as our home office staff," said Jeff Bevis, CEO of FirstLight Home Care. "The business is only as good as the people working in it, and we have great people who have made us successful."

The Franchise Times Top 200+ list is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the U.S. based on system-wide year-over-year sales growth. The research team uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises' most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

"Our business has seen rapid growth as the U.S. population ages and the need for non-medical home care continues to grow," Bevis said. "As more baby boomers become seniors, demand for home care is only going to get higher."

FirstLight serves seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, veterans, those recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance. Their caregivers help with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands to mobility assistance and dementia care.

Complete results of the 2018 Franchise Times Top 200+ Awards can be found at http://www.franchisetimes.com/Top-200.

For more information about FirstLight Home Care's franchise opportunities, visit www.firstlightfranchise.com.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals in more than 32 states achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery; adults with disabilities; new and busy mothers; veterans; and anyone over the age of 18 who needs extra assistance. Care can be provided at private residences, as well as independent and assisted living communities. Visit www.FirstLightHomeCare.com for information on our companion, personal, dementia, respite and veteran care services.

