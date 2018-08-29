FirstNet Momentum: More Than 2,500 Public Safety Agencies Subscribed

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,500 public safety agencies across the country have joined FirstNet. This is nearly double the number of agencies since the last update in July.

FirstNet is the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America's first responders. Being built with AT&T*, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need. Every day. And in every emergency.

"We've recently seen a spike in the number of public safety agencies subscribing to FirstNet," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T-FirstNet. "FirstNet is designed for every first responder in the country – for both their agency provided and their personal device. It offers enhanced security on a dedicated network that prioritizes first responder communications. And it doesn't throttle. So, we're calling all first responders to join their network and benefit from the technology, terms and conditions that are purpose-built to favor the important work they do."

The more than 150,000 FirstNet connections are helping first responders nationwide transform their emergency response. Subscribers benefit from enhanced connectivity in remote locations, near real-time data sharing and improved situational awareness.

"Our crews have been battling a number of wildfires across the state of Oregon. And during each, FirstNet has proved its value as public safety's network platform," said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Duyck. "From boosting communications at base camp during our response to the Miles Fire to connecting our firefighters on the front line of the Ramsey Canyon Fire, we've been able to count on our FirstNet service to elevate our ability to effectively and efficiently achieve our mission."

First responders battling a wildfire, treating patients at the scene of an accident or trying to apprehend an active shooter don't have time to worry about their network connection. They just need it to work, so they can reliably communicate and coordinate their response. That's why FirstNet was created.

First responders on FirstNet get access to:

Affordable solutions without the concern of being throttled anywhere in the country.

Always-on priority and preemption across voice and data to stay connected despite network congestion.

Increased coverage and capacity through FirstNet's Band 14 build, giving first responders greater access to the connectivity they need, where they need it.

Innovative applications and devices specifically certified for public safety.

Dedicated care for additional support as needed.

"We'll continue to work side-by-side with the public safety community and AT&T to ensure FirstNet delivers for them today and for years to come," said FirstNet Authority CEO Mike Poth.

For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.

*About AT&T Communications



We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW , we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE : T ). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

FirstNet® and the FirstNet service logo are the intellectual property of the First Responder Network Authority.

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

Related Links

http://www.att.com

