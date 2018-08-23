Firstrade Moves To Free Online Trading - Stocks, ETFs, Options, Mutual Funds

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities, Inc., a leading online brokerage firm, has eliminated its commissions for all stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options and mutual funds, effective today. Firstrade customers will now be able to trade for free with no time restrictions, no limits on the number of trades allowed and no minimum account requirements. The move is part of Firstrade's ongoing commitment to offer the best investment choices for self-directed investors at little or no cost.

Existing Firstrade customers and new customers will now not only benefit from unlimited free trading but will continue to take advantage of Firstrade's many powerful trading tools and resources. Firstrade has fast trade execution – a trade can be completed within one tenth of a second for S&P 500 stocks. First time customers can easily create a new account in less than seven minutes. In addition, Firstrade's mobile app and online platforms provide customers with free access to proprietary research from Morningstar and other leading financial industry experts.

Firstrade offers all stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds currently available in the U.S. Investors can also choose from a wide array of stocks listed on all the major exchanges including NYSE, NASDAQ and over-the-counter markets such as the OTC Bulletin Board or Pink Sheets. Firstrade offers more than 11,000 mutual funds.

Options trading is now free including options contracts. Options investors also benefit from Firstrade's fast and seamless auto-fill function for orders, advanced research and up-to-date educational resources about options trading. Firstrade's Options Wizard provides instant feedback on the value and likelihood of success of any options trades that an investor is considering. Options Wizard provides sophisticated analytics that transform market data into actionable information that helps investors formulate the best options strategies.

"The time has come for online brokers to meet the future of investing," said John Liu, Firstrade's founder and chief executive officer. "It's called wealth management at no cost. Free trading, coupled with our ongoing commitment to provide self-directed customers with the best possible tools and resources to make wise investing decisions, makes us the ideal platform for all self-directed investors. This announcement is a natural progression for us as we continue to deliver for our customers through our advanced technologies, customer service and now, no-cost trading."

