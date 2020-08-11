Firstrust Bank Expands Physical Presence In Maryland; Opens First Full-Service Branch In Towson

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrust Bank expanded its physical presence in Maryland by opening up its first full-service branch in the state on Monday, August 10. The new branch is located in Towson, the county seat of Baltimore County and home to Towson University.

"We are excited to bring our services to Maryland by opening our first full-service branch location in Towson," said Tim Abell, president of Firstrust Bank. "We've been lending to the Maryland market for years, and three years ago opened a commercial real estate representative office in Annapolis. We have found that our approach to customers, which we have honed for our first 85 years, has resonated with Maryland customers, with our focus on customer service, building long term relationships, and cultivating prosperity for the customers and communities we serve. By opening a full-service branch in Towson, which will house our commercial banking office as well, we will be able to better service our current and future Maryland customers."

The new office will be managed by Shan Vengadasubramaniyam, who has recently been named vice president, community banking manager. Prior to joining Firstrust, Shan was vice president of business development at The Harbor Bank of Maryland, where he managed the Maryland and D.C. markets.

"Under Shan's leadership and direction, I am confident our first full-service branch in Maryland will thrive," said Laura Azzalina, director community banking at Firstrust Bank. "With more than 17 years of banking experience in Maryland, Shan has the local market expertise and established relationships within the business community to help us serve our Maryland customers well, and help this community prosper."

The opening of a full-service branch is the natural next step to support Firstrust's growing Maryland presence.

In 2019, Firstrust expanded its services in the region by hiring industry veteran Todd Warren as the senior vice president and managing director of commercial banking in Maryland.

Todd Warren and the commercial banking team will operate from the Towson branch as their new home base, which will allow the commercial banking team to continue to foster commercial banking relationships while also offering new products to retail customers. Firstrust will maintain its commercial real estate team in Annapolis, led by Brandt Butcher, senior vice president of real estate finance.

The newly opened Towson full-service branch resides at 32 West Pennsylvania Ave., Towson, MD.

About Firstrust Bank

Founded in 1934, with current assets of $4.5 billion, Firstrust Bank is the region's largest family-owned financial institution, one of the region's largest and strongest full-service commercial banks, and one of the most consistently top-performing banks in the Nation. Richard J. Green, Chairman and CEO, leads Firstrust into its third generation of family management and ownership of the bank his grandfather founded in his mother's kitchen 85 years ago. Firstrust offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. In commercial banking, Firstrust Bank provides a wide variety of solutions, including commercial real estate finance, business banking, asset-backed lending, deposit and treasury management services. Firstrust Bank meets the need of its consumer customers by offering a full range of deposit, lending, and residential mortgage products. Firstrust is a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender, is a Top Workplaces employer, and serves its customers through 19 branch banking offices located in Southeastern PA, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Towson, MD. For more information, visit firstrust.com or call 800-220-BANK. Member FDIC.

