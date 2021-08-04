FiscalNote announces acquisition of ESG software company Equilibrium

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote , a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, announces its acquisition of Equilibrium , a Singapore-headquartered company that has developed an industry-leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) management automation software that enables enterprises to improve their ESG performance, carbon accounting and reporting with actionable insights through data and AI.

Founded in 2019 by Frank Meehan, Jay McCarthy, and Angel Ho, Equilibrium is well positioned as the go-to planning solution for the ESG/Sustainability transformation many companies will undergo in the next 2-5 years.

"ESG is a rapidly growing regulated sector of the future," said FiscalNote founder and CEO, Tim Hwang. "Our capacity to ingest data and produce deep, analytical content pairs extremely well with the workflow software developed by Equilibrium, effectively bringing together the tools ESG professionals require."

Strong demand for businesses to better orchestrate around ESG issues has driven organizations globally to scramble to create effective goals and structure around ESG. The vast majority struggle to effectively do this as they often rely on expensive consultants that do not provide technology-driven, long-term solutions.

"We've seen incredible demand for our data-driven ESG solutions over the last six months," noted Equilibrium founder and CEO, Frank Meehan. "Joining forces with FiscalNote brings a unique opportunity to supercharge enterprise ESG transformation, combining FiscalNote's regulatory and policy data and analysis with Equilibrium's analytics, insights and reporting software."

FiscalNote already provides ESG services and content through Oxford Analytica, a FiscalNote company, that publishes a monthly ESG report and delivers ESG advisory services. Additionally, FiscalNote continues to publish a CQ weekly ESG newsletter in the United States that is also distributed in Korea through a partnership with Jipyong LLC.

This announcement caps a busy first half of 2021 during which FiscalNote made a number of acquisitions, including UK-based geopolitical intelligence firm Oxford Analytica , Australian legislative and regulatory tracking firm Timebase , and peer-to-peer membership community company Board.org .

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is the premier information services company focused on global policy and market intelligence. By combining AI technology, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity.

Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers more than 5,000 clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About Equilibrium

Equilibrium is a next generation ESG and climate data management software platform, helping companies understand how to improve their ESG performance, understand risk and automate their reporting.

Founded in 2019, Equilibrium enables global companies to become ESG leaders through data. To learn more about how Equilibrium powers ESG programs, visit eqm.ai .

