Fish & Richardson Adds Scott Flanz to Litigation Group in New York

Flanz focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation with a concentration in patent, trade secret, and copyright matters. He has been a key team member in several high-stakes litigations where he has helped clients win or achieve favorable settlements, including returning a $500 million jury verdict in a widely-publicized, high-profile trial. Flanz's litigation experience includes drafting and arguing dispositive motions in court, and spans a broad range of technologies, including software applications, semiconductor technologies, optics, industrial machinery, mechanical devices, financial products, and pharmaceuticals. His clients have trusted him in matters before federal district court, state court, the Federal Circuit, the Patent Trial and Appeals Board, and the International Trade Commission.

Flanz also advises clients regarding intellectual property transactions, including patent valuation, validity, exclusivity, and freedom-to-operate. For example, he helped analyze key patents supporting a proposed combination of two major pharmaceutical companies valued at more than $150 billion. He is also a registered patent attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has a robust pro bono practice.

"We are always looking for up-and-coming lateral talent to add to our intellectual property litigation team," said Kurt Glitzenstein, Litigation Practice Group Leader at Fish. "We know Scott well from his two summers with us, and are excited to have him back as a mid-level associate at our firm. We look forward to continuing to build his trial skills, and putting them to great use for our leading technology and pharmaceutical clients."

Flanz received his J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2015, where he was the editor-in-chief of the Stanford Technology and Law Review. He received his A.B., Phi Beta Kappa and cum laude, from Cornell University where he double majored in mathematics and physics. During college, he performed research at Cornell's Laboratory of Atomic and Solid State Physics using optics and high-frequency electronics to study Bose-Einstein Condensation.

