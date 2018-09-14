Fish & Richardson Announces 13 Principals Named 2018 "Life Sciences Stars" by LMG Life Sciences

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson announced today that 13 of its principals were named "Life Sciences Stars" for 2018 by LMG Life Sciences, a guide to the leading North American law firms and lawyers specializing in the life sciences industry. The firm also received the top "Highly recommended" ranking in the General Patent Litigation, Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation (Branded), Patent Prosecution, and Patent Strategy & Management categories. LMG Life Sciences highlighted Fish's "significant breadth of experience to clients in all areas of the life sciences patent space."

The Fish principals named Life Sciences Stars include:

Regulatory Group – Terry Mahn

Clients had high praise for Fish's patent prosecution services, stating that the firm has "always lived up to their excellent reputation." Dorothy Whelan, who co-chairs Fish's post-grant practice, "is one of the top practitioners in Patent Office disputes." Whelan was recently named LMG Life Sciences' 2018 Post Grant Proceedings Attorney of the Year. Dr. Janis Fraser "is a trusted advisor in patent prosecution strategy and opinion drafting" and "has a depth of knowledge that is unmatched in the field of biologics patent law." Dr. Teresa Lavoie "provides... hands on, thoughtful and thorough review of the work requested." Gwilym Attwell consistently provides "thoroughly evaluated" advice and is "always willing to dive deeper into a topic as needed." Dr. Todd Garcia is "responsive and strategic and exhibits a personal interest in achieving successful outcomes for his clients."

Fish's patent litigation group was lauded for having "leaders in the field," including "top trial lawyers" Juanita Brooks, Frank Scherkenbach and Jonathan Singer, and for amassing "a significant practice." LMG Life Sciences noted "the firm had a blockbuster year...for its involvement in the reversal of a $2.5 billion damages award against client Gilead, the largest patent infringement verdict to date." All three attorneys were shortlisted for LMG Life Sciences' 2018 General Patent Litigator of the Year in their regions for their work on the Gilead case, with Singer winning the award in California. Scherkenbach was called "one of the top trial lawyers in the life sciences patent space."

Earlier this month, LMG Life Sciences also named Fish its 2018 General Patent Litigation Firm of the Year and the Intellectual Property Firm of the Year. Fish's victory for Gilead Sciences in Idenix Pharmaceuticals et al. v. Gilead Sciences, Inc. was selected as the 2018 Patent Impact Case of the Year.

Fish's Life Sciences group works with large and small companies, along with academic and research institutions, to protect their most valuable innovations. Clients choose Fish because of the technical and scientific expertise of its internationally recognized attorneys. The firm offers biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients a wide range of services, including patent portfolio planning, strategic advice, opinions, and prosecution; litigation services, including representing branded companies in Hatch-Waxman cases; representation in post-grant proceedings including inter partes reviews before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board; FDA expertise; and counsel on licensing and other transactions.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers litigation, prosecution and counseling services for patents, trademarks and copyrights, as well as trade secret counseling and litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

