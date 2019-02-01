Fish & Richardson Elevates 11 Attorneys to Principal

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has elevated 11 attorneys to principal at the firm, effective January 1, 2019. The new principals in the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation Group are: Bryan Basso and Katherine Prescott (Silicon Valley); Jackob Ben-Ezra (Houston); Dr. Christina Brown-Marshall (Atlanta); Megan Chacon and Alex Gelberg (San Diego); Phillip Goter (Twin Cities); Dr. Jeffrey Shneidman (Boston); and Daniel Tishman (Washington, D.C.). The new principals in the Patent Group are Dan Smith (Dallas) and Dr. Joseph Valentino (New York).

Bryan Basso represents both plaintiffs and defendants, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies, in complex patent litigation in U.S. district courts, the International Trade Commission (ITC), and at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He received his J.D., cum laude, from Brigham Young University in 2011 and his B.S. in electrical engineering from Brigham Young University in 2008.

Jackob Ben-Ezra represents the world's largest tech companies in complex patent litigation. He received his J.D., with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law in 2010 and his B.S., with high honors, Phi Beta Kappa, in computer science from the University of Texas in 2007.

Dr. Christina Brown-Marshall focuses her practice on patent and mass tort product liability litigation and has successfully represented clients facing scrutiny by federal prosecutors and regulatory agencies. She received her J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2011, her Ph.D. in chemistry from Stanford University in 2008, and her B.S. in chemistry, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Kentucky in 2001.

Megan Chacon focuses her practice on complex patent litigation across a wide range of technologies. She has extensive experience in the life sciences and pharmaceutical fields, including Hatch-Waxman litigation. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2011 and her B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Utah in 2008.

Alex Gelberg focuses on patent litigation and post-grant matters in the areas of electrical engineering and computer science. He received his J.D. from the University of California, Davis School of Law in 2011, his M.S. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California, Irvine in 2005, and his B.S., with highest honors, in computer engineering from the Moscow Automobile and Highway Engineering Institute in 2001.

Phillip Goter has extensive experience working with global, high-tech clients in the computer software and hardware space and has litigated across a diverse technology spectrum, including medical devices and pharmaceuticals, in courts across the country. He received his J.D., with high distinction and honors, Order of the Coif, from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2011, his M.B.A. from the University of Iowa in 2008, and his M.S. (2005) and B.S. (2001) in computer science from the University of North Dakota.

Katherine (Katie) Prescott focuses on patent and trade secret litigation with an emphasis on software, network and internet technologies. She has experience before federal courts nationwide and has handled all aspects of litigation. She received her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley in 2001, her M.S. in civil and environmental engineering from Stanford University in 1998, and her B.A in earth and planetary science from Johns Hopkins University in 1997.

Dr. Jeffrey Shneidman focuses on patent licensing, patent and trade secret litigation, and post-grant matters. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 2011, his Ph.D. in computer science from Harvard University in 2008, and his B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley in 1999.

Dan Smith focuses on post-grant proceedings, patent prosecution, client counseling, and portfolio development in the computer-related, electrical and mechanical arts. He received his J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2010 and his B.A. in computer science from the University of Texas in 2004.

Daniel Tishman represents both plaintiffs and defendants in complex patent litigation in federal district courts and before the International Trade Commission. He received his J.D., summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Tulane University Law School in 2011 and his B.S., cum laude, in information science and technology from Pennsylvania State University in 2007.

Dr. Joseph Valentino focuses on patent prosecution and analysis, including substantial experience producing patentability, patent infringement and patent validity opinions across a broad array of technical fields. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Rutgers School of Law - Newark in 2014, his Ph.D. (2007) and M.A. (2003) in electrical engineering from Princeton University, and his B.S., magna cum laude, in electrical engineering from Villanova University in 2000.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

