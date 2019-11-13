Fish & Richardson Honored for Innovations in Diversity and Inclusion

The publication recognized Fish for the firm's 1L Diversity Fellowship Program that has provided annual fellowships to diverse first-year law students throughout the country for 15 years; its EMPOWER Women's Initiative that holds biennial summits so that women at all experience levels in the firm can meet in-person and off-site for career and professional development; and Fish's partnership with ChIPs and the Federal Circuit Bar Association to advance the opportunities given to junior lawyers, spearheading a program that has resulted in nearly 30 district court judges issuing orders encouraging opportunities for junior lawyers.

In a Q&A profile published by The Recorder, Kristine McKinney, Fish's chief legal talent and inclusion officer, discussed the "tremendous commitment from the Fish leadership who are willing to make diversity and inclusion a priority, and provide us with critical people and budget resources to expand our programs and initiatives."

McKinney also noted that while the firm has 11 offices throughout the U.S., the geographic differences among the offices has led Fish to empower its people to lead locally, making its diversity and inclusion efforts both popular and productive.

Fish was also honored by The Recorder for Innovations in Law Firm Management and firm Principal Juanita Brooks was named a women leader in tech law.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson .

Contact: Teresa Warren or



Patricia Baressi

TW2





Fish & Richardson P.C.

(619) 301-1814





(617) 368-2115

twarren@tw2marketing.com





baressi@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

