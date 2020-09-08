Fish & Richardson Named a 2020 "Best Law Firm for Women" by Working Mother

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named one of the 2020 "Best Law Firms for Women" by Working Mother magazine for the third consecutive year. Fish was one of only 60 law firms in the U.S. to earn a spot on this prestigious list.

Fish was recognized for its best practices in finding, retaining, promoting, and developing women lawyers at the firm. This includes having a flexible culture that does not require "face time" for success, generous reduced hour policies, top-of-the-market parental leave benefits, and strong support for working mothers and parents. Fish also has many programs geared towards mentoring and advancing women in its workplace including its long-time EMPOWER Women's Initiative and client development-focused LEAD program.

"Law firms on this year's list were better prepared to respond to the effects of the pandemic because of their continued support of flextime and remote work for working parents and caregivers," said Subha V. Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "We are proud to recognize their resilience and steadfast commitment to supporting gender equality."

"We are thrilled to be selected again as one of Working Mother's Best Law Firms for Women," said principal Jay Kugler DeYoung, who chairs Fish's EMPOWER program. "We are serious about our efforts to build and sustain a diverse and inclusive workforce, and we are proud of what we have achieved so far. However, there is no finish line in this work – only a continued commitment to being a leader in implementing and fostering best practices in the profession," she added.

In 2019, Fish earned the top Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus designation for its outstanding efforts to meet the Mansfield Rule requirements, which focus on increasing the representation of women and attorneys of color in leadership positions. In August 2020, Fish was ranked among the Top 10 law firms for Diverse Equity Partnerships (221-600 attorney category) by Law360 for its impressive work to "build a partnership with more diverse talent and diverse perspectives."

To compile the rankings, Working Mother administered a 300 question survey that assessed firms' attorney demographics, schedule flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Katie Abbott

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson P.C.

(617) 879-1511

(202) 220-6847

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

