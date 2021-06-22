Fish & Richardson Named a 2021 "Best Law Firm for Women"

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named one of the 2021 "Best Law Firms for Women" by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) for the fourth year in a row. Fish was one of only 50 law firms in the U.S. to earn a spot on this competitive list.

Fish was selected for its innovative programs and policies to attract, retain, and promote women lawyers at the firm. This includes a flexible culture that does not require "face time" for success, reduced hour policies, generous parental leave benefits, and strong support for working mothers and parents. Fish also has many programs geared towards advancing women in the workplace, including its long-time EMPOWER Women's Initiative.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have been selected yet again as one of Seramount's Best Law Firms for Women," said Jay Kugler DeYoung, Principal and Chair of EMPOWER at Fish. "We take great pride in how we cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture. We're proud of our achievements and will continue working to set the standard for the industry."

The Best Law Firms for Women list highlights law firms that averaged 25 percent women among equity partners, compared with 23 percent last year, and had women representing 40 percent of all lawyers overall (up from 39 percent in 2020). Multicultural women represented 16 percent of female equity partners and 27 percent of overall women lawyers (up from 26 percent in 2020).

Seramount's 2021 Best Law Firms for Women methodology included questions about attorney demographics at different levels, schedule flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women. This year, in light of COVID-19, several questions were added about the success of remote working arrangements.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

