Fish & Richardson Named to The National Law Journal's 2020 Pro Bono Hot List

The NLJ article highlights two significant Fish pro bono victories in 2019. Fish won an important case for plaintiff Jose Alfaro, a teen survivor of sex trafficking, in Alfaro v. Gandy (USDC S.D. Tex.) that resulted in a $1.4 million civil award for Alfaro. The Alfaro case was led by Fish principal Andrew Kopsidas . In OCA-Greater Houston v. State of Texas (USDC W.D. Tex./5 th Cir. Court of Appeals), Fish attorneys David Hoffman , Kenneth Darby and David Morris successfully argued that a Texas Election Code provision preventing voters from using the interpreter of their choice during the voting process violated the Voting Rights Act. Fish donated nearly $200,000 in post-judgment attorneys' fees from the case, which safeguards the voting rights of individuals with limited English proficiency.

Fish's win on another important pro bono voting rights case – which gives voters in Minnesota the right to get assistance from the person of their choice at the polls – was also featured. Partnering with the ACLU of Minnesota and Fredrikson & Byron P.A, Fish was successful in securing a court order concluding that the state's restrictions on voting assistance violate both the federal Voting Rights Act and the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The case was led by Fish senior principal Michael Florey.

Pro bono work is an integral part of the firm's professional culture. Over the past year, nearly 75% of the firm's attorneys have participated in pro bono projects. Principal Lawrence Kolodney has chaired the firm's pro bono program since 2007. Mia Friedman joined Fish as pro bono manager in 2019.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Patricia Baressi

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson P.C.

(617) 879-1511

(617) 368-2115

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

