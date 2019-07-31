Fish & Richardson Names Beau Mersereau Director of Legal Technology Solutions

In his new role, Mersereau will be responsible for overseeing the creation of new tools to enable the firm to work better, smarter and faster. He will direct a team of professionals who are responsible for innovations in creative technology aimed at keeping Fish on the forefront of change, and anticipating emerging technologies and market trends to meet competitive threats and opportunities.

"We created this new group and role for Beau to reinforce our ongoing commitment to be the technology and innovation leader in our industry," said Anderson. "Technology and innovation are evolving rapidly in the legal profession, and clients expect us to find novel solutions that create value for their businesses while improving the quality and delivery of legal services. Innovation is at the core of who we are and what we do, and we will continue to invest in new, solutions-based technologies to support our clients at the highest levels."

Previously, Mersereau served as Director of Applications, Development and Support at Fish. He has led the firm's investment in technology for nearly two decades – developing numerous proprietary tools and solutions such as OutLaw, SharkTank and Power Docket that help Fish better serve its clients. Fish has won numerous awards for its technological innovations, including the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) Innovative Project of the Year (SharkTank), and Law Technology News' Most Innovative Use of Technology by a Large Law Firm (Outlaw and iOutlaw). In 2017, ILTA named Mersereau its IT Professional of the Year.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

