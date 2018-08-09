Fish & Richardson Principal Jay Kugler DeYoung Named to 2018 "Top Women of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

DeYoung has served for eight years as a group leader for associates and technology specialists – mentoring and evaluating junior members of the patent group in Fish's Boston office. She has also worked with high school students through Fish's "Most Patentable Invention" program with the Massachusetts State Science and Engineering Fair for the past 16 years. Outside of Fish, DeYoung helped found the Women in Bio, Greater Boston Chapter, and has also been actively involved in the Women's Bar Association of Massachusetts' Mentoring Circles program for nine years.

She received her J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 2000 and her M.S. in biology (2001) and her A.B. (1992) from the University of Chicago.

