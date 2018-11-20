Fish & Richardson Principal Jonathan Singer Named 2018 Life Sciences MVP of the Year by Law360

Singer conducted the winning oral argument for a stunning reversal of a $2.5 billion jury verdict – the largest patent damages award in history – against client Gilead Sciences. Hailed as one of the biggest litigation comebacks of all time, Fish won a "sparingly invoked" motion for judgment as a matter of law (JMOL) in March 2018 from Judge Leonard P. Stark – wiping out the jury's December 2016 $2.5 billion willful infringement verdict against Gilead – after proving that Idenix's patent was invalid due to lack of enablement. Judge Stark called Fish's enablement evidence "devastating" to Idenix.

Singer was a key member of the trial team that won a unanimous Federal Circuit opinion in April 2018 affirming the June 2016 post-trial reversal of a $200 million jury verdict against Gilead after proving Merck had forfeited its right to assert its hepatitis C drug patents against Gilead because of unclean hands. The case involved the company's blockbuster Sovaldi® and Harvoni® drugs, which cure hepatitis C.

Singer also won an important preliminary injunction in July 2018 for client Allergan preventing Sandoz from launching a generic version of Allergan's glaucoma treatment, Combigan®. Combigan has annual sales in excess of $200 million, and the patents do not expire until 2022. Singer and his team have been successfully litigating to preserve Allergan's product exclusivity since 2009.

