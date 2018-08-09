Fish & Richardson Principal Juanita Brooks Wins National Women in Law Lifetime Achievement Award from Corporate Counsel

In announcing the awards, Corporate Counsel said: "These women stand out because they are business strategists, complex problem-solvers, and of course, great lawyers. And as important (especially to them) is that they are great people-leaders…."

Throughout her 40-year career, Brooks has shattered gender and ethnic barriers to become one of the nation's top litigators specializing in complex IP, product liability and mass tort litigation. She has been called "a titan of the patent bar," an "Icon of IP" and a "jury whisperer." In 2014, she was named "Litigator of the Year" by The American Lawyer and in 2017 she was inducted into the California Bar Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, the first Latina honoree. Along the way, Brooks has made it her personal mission to help other women and minorities advance in their careers.

Brooks will be recognized along with the other honorees on Oct. 3 at Corporate Counsel's Women, Influence & Power in Law conference in Washington, D.C.

