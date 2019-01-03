Fish & Richardson Receives Two 2018 "Attorney of the Year" Awards from Minnesota Lawyer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has received two 2018 Attorney of the Year awards – in both the individual and group categories – from Minnesota Lawyer. Principal John Adkisson won an individual award for his impressive patent litigation win for client Samsung Bioepis. Principals John Dragseth, Joseph Herriges, Rob Courtney, and John Adkisson, and associates Conrad Gosen and Malena Stiteler were on the Fish team that won the group award for their high-profile patent litigation wins for Arctic Cat. The winners will be honored at an event in Minneapolis on February 13, 2019.

As lead counsel for Samsung Bioepis, Adkisson won one of the first U.S. cases to be filed under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, which provides an abbreviated pathway for FDA approval of biosimilar products. The case involved the drug Renflexis®, Samsung Bioepis' biosimilar of the rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade,® which has $5 billion in annual U.S. sales. Adkisson's win allowed Samsung Bioepis to fully launch Renflexis® in the U.S.

Fish's ace Arctic Cat team won the group Attorney of the Year award along with two other local law firms for their combined work on three major patent litigation victories to protect Arctic Cat's innovative personal watercraft, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. The victories represent a rare feat in patent litigation – back-to-back major trial victories in successive years, and back-to-back major appellate wins over one year. Each case dealt with complex legal issues, reflecting several years of hard-fought litigation, and involved millions of dollars in damages that were awarded to Arctic Cat as a plaintiff or avoided by Arctic Cat as a defendant.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, with China on the horizon. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

617-879-1511

800-818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

