Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance for USAA

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson won a Federal Circuit case for United Services Automobile Association (USAA), affirming that a patent asserted against the company is invalid. In its September 11, 2018 Order, the Federal Circuit upheld the Eastern District of Virginia's July 2016 dismissal of the patent infringement case, Asghari-Kamrani v. USAA, after the district court found U.S. Patent No. 8,266,432 invalid as directed to no more than an abstract idea and thus ineligible for patent protection under 35 U.S.C. § 101.

The case dates back to October 2015 when brothers Nader and Kamran Asghari-Kamrani accused USAA of infringing their '432 patent because of the manner in which USAA members can log on to USAA's website. The Asghari brothers, principals of Delphinus Technology in Centreville, Virginia, demanded massive damages.

"This is a huge victory for our client USAA and for the entire industry. The Asghari brothers have threatened many other companies with this patent, from financial services entities to IT security firms, and we are thrilled that the Federal Circuit has confirmed the invalidity of this patent. We were especially gratified that during oral argument the court put the Asghari brothers on notice that the entire patent family should be considered invalid under Alice," said Fish & Richardson principal Michael Zoppo, who served as lead counsel for USAA.

The Fish team representing USAA also included Ahmed J. Davis, Matthew Berntsen and Grant Rice.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers litigation, prosecution and counseling services for patents, trademarks and copyrights, as well as trade secret counseling and litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey Blumenthal & Associates Fish & Richardson 617-879-1511 800-818-5070 amyb@blumenthalpr.com largey@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

