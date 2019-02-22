Fish & Richardson's Dr. Teresa Lavoie Receives 2019 "Diversity Leader" Award

As the leader of the firm's EMPOWER (Enrichment, Mentorship, Partnering, Opportunities, Wisdom, Excellence, and Responsibility) initiative, Dr. Lavoie has been a key driver of the firm's work to reduce bias in its promotion process, ensuring candidates are considered on merit. Dr. Lavoie also helped to spearhead Fish's improvements to its parental leave policy, including extending paid leave time and adding a phased hours program that gives employees who are primary caregivers significantly more flexibility before and after their parental leave.

Fish is consistently recognized as one of the country's top law firms for diversity. In 2018, Fish was named a "Best Law Firm for Women" by Working Mother, one of the 20 "Best Law Firms for Minority Attorneys" by Law360, and among the "Top Ten Family Friendly Firms" by Yale Law Women. Last year, the firm also received the Gold Standard Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum and earned the Mansfield 1.0 "Certified Plus" designation from Diversity Lab.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson 617-879-1511

800-818-5070 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

